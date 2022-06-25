'Hindi Cinema Is Over': Rohit Shetty Breaks Silence On The Ongoing Bollywood Vs South Debate

Hailed as one of the most talented filmmakers in India, Rohit Shetty, who has been busy with the new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, weighed in on the ongoing debate of Bollywood Vs South films. With South films like ‘RRR’, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ setting the cash registers ringing at the box office, Bollywood films have been finding it difficult to strike a chord with the audience, hence sparking off the Bollywood Vs South debate.

In a recent conversation with Prabhat Khabar, the ‘Golmaal’ director shared his opinion on the ongoing topic and said, “A new debate begins all the time. It was nepotism six months ago, and now it is south Indian films versus Bollywood. Hindi cinema is over.” Furthermore, he added, “I just want to ask ‘why do you want to divide us?’ We are all one, we must all make good films.”

A few weeks earlier, Shetty was quizzed about the success of South films in times when Bollywood continued to struggle at an event, responding to which had said that the trend of ‘Bollywood khatam’ could never happen while giving examples of the time when VCRs took over in the ’80s. Read more about it here.

In the same interaction, Shetty even revealed that after wrapping ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, he would resume the filming of his OTT debut webseries ‘Indian Police Force’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The maverick filmmaker also has ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, which is expected to hit the theatres in December 2022.

