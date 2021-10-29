Hilton hotels gear up for busy festive season with recruitment drive

Hotel giant Hilton is offering more than 1,900 roles across the country as it prepares for the busy festive season, expecting to host hundreds of events.

Almost 600 temporary jobs and 1,300 permanent vacancies are available in cities including London Glasgow and Birmingham and Southampton.

Jobs include bartenders, chefs, events managers and conference and banqueting hosts.

Julie Baker of Hilton Hotels said: “We’re expecting a bumper season of festive drinks and work parties back in full swing.”

