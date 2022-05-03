Hillary Clinton wears Met Gala gown featuring names of historic women she admires

Hillary Clinton wore a gown embroidered with names of historical women she admires as she made her first appearance at the Met Gala after more than two decades.

The former first lady and US Secretary of State had 60 names, including Madeline Albright, Abigail Adams, Rosa Parks and her mother, Dorothy Rodham, sewn into the custom Joseph Altuzarra outfit.

It was Ms Clinton’s first appearance at the New York event since 2001, having promised to come “every 20 years”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.