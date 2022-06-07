Hillary Clinton launches damning attack on Fox News over refusal to show Jan 6 hearings

Hillary Clinton launched a damning attack on Fox News over the network’s refusal to show the 6 January hearings.

Fox News announced on Monday that they won’t carry the hearings live on Thursday, but will instead “cover the hearings as news warrants”.

“Fox News won’t air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site,” Ms Clinton, a former Secretary of State, New York Senator, and 2016 Democratic Presidential nominee, tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The network said on Monday that chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream will host a two-hour programme on the initial hearing on Thursday at 11pm – after the proceedings have concluded.

Fox Business will broadcast the hearings live, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio, and Fox Nation will also report on the hearings.

More follows…

