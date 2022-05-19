Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticised the right in a tweet Thursday morning for “seek[ing] to criminalize” miscarriages and stillbirths after Georgia representative Lucy McBath shared her story during a Congressional hearing on Wednesday.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Hillary Clinton hits out at GOP for criminalising miscarriage after lawmaker shares personal tragedy