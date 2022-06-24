Hillary Clinton condemns Roe v Wade ruling as ‘step backward’ for women’s rights

Hillary Clinton has addressed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade and how it’s a “step backward” for women’s and Americans’ rights.

On Friday, shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling eliminated the constitutional right to get an abortion in the United States, the former secretary of state shared a statement.

“Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors,” she wrote.

“Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women’s rights and human rights,” she concluded.

In a follow-up tweet, she added a link to Onward Together, a website where people can financially support women’s abortion rights, following the Roe v Wade overturn. Donations will be sent to three different organisations: Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL, and EMILY’s List.

“Join me today in re-committing to help people access the care they need—and win elections at every level—to protect reproductive freedom for everyone in America,” the former First Lady wrote.

More follows…

