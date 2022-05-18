Hilary Duff opens up about body image and how paparazzi used to ‘zoom in’ on her cellulite

Hilary Duff has spoken candidly about body image and detailed how paparazzi had previously “zoomed in” on her cellulite.

The 34-year-old actor discussed her nude photoshoot for the cover of Women’s Health while appearing on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday. Although she said that posing naked was “scary,” she was ultimately glad that she did it.

“I love to do things that make me a little uncomfortable because I think there’s growth there,” the How I Met Your Father star explained. “I am not a person who loves to be naked by any stretch of the imagination. I was very much a naked person for that, and I loved it.”

Duff noted that when the magazine cover was released, she was relieved and happy that her photoshoot was “received well”. She also called the photoshoot a “motivator,” as it encouraged her to “get in shape”.

“I’m really proud of my body,” the singer continued. “I’ve been on TV nursing babies, pregnant, in many shapes and forms. This was a great motivator to get my butt back in shape. And who knows how long I’m gonna hang onto that because I’m always in the 10-pound struggle, or just life. I don’t know if we call it a struggle.”

When asked if she had body image issues when she was younger, Duff said “of course,” before recalling how she used to be surrounded by paparazzi all the time at the start of her career.

“I came up in a time where paparazzi was taking a picture of your every move and zooming in on your cellulite,” she continued. “You’re either too thin or you’re too fat. ‘How could you be on TV like that?’ You’re never just enough or right for people, in that time.”

However, she emphasised that she is not shamed for her looks anymore, as body image has become such an important thing to discuss today.

“Now, I feel like body positivity is such a big topic and all the bullies are shamed now,” she said. “But that’s [not what happened] when I was coming up.”

Duff has previously opened up about body image and how it has impacted her. While posing for Women’s Health’s “Body Issue” earlier this month, Duff told the publication that she has been at point in her life where she appreciates her body and everything it has given her, including the opportunity to birth her children.

Duff shares her 10-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and shares two daughters, Banks, three, and Mae, one, with her current husband Matthew Koma.

“I’m proud of my body,” the Lizzie McGuire star said. “I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through.”

She also said that after giving birth to Banks and with the help of a few other “mental things,” she started accepting her body.

“I didn’t even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after the divorce],” she added. “So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things—of being settled and realising that I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things.”

