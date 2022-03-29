Hilaria Baldwin reveals she and Alec are expecting their seventh child together: ‘Another Baldwinito’

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have announced they are expecting their seventh child together.

Hilaria shared the news she is pregnant on Instagram on Tuesday, where she shared a video of her large family and wrote: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.”

According to Hilaria, she and her husband of eight years were “pretty sure our family was complete” before they learned of the pregnancy, with the yoga instructor noting that they are “beyond happy with this surprise”.

In the caption, the 38 year old added that the video shows the moment she and The Boss Baby star, 63, told their children, with Hilaria adding: “As you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” Hilaria continued. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

Hilaria concluded the post telling her followers that she has missed them during her break from social media, and that she’s “back” and “looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life’”.

“Our love to you and your loved ones,” she added.

In addition to sharing the video of the moment she and Alec told their children they would be growing their family, Hilaria also shared photos of the couple’s six children on her Instagram Stories, as well as a screenshot of a People article announcing her pregnancy.

The couple shared a joint statement to People, in which they said: “We have ‘somos un buen equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home – that we’re a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.

“Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!”

More follows…

