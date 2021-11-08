Former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox is being paid £400,000 a year on top of his MPs’ salary.

The contract with international legal services firm Consultant Global Counsel began on 1 November and commits the Torridge and West Devon MP to up to 41 hours of work a month.

A prominent commercial barrister and QC, Cox has been renowned as parliament’s highest-earning MP since entering the House of Commons in 2005.

He took a big pay cut when he gave up private practice to serve as attorney general from 2018-2020.

But since being sacked as the government’s senior legal officer by Boris Johnson in a reshuffle in February last year he has returned to the courtroom, registering more than £570,000 in earnings last year.

According to Hansard, since leaving the frontbench, he has spoken in the Commons only once, in a debate on fixed-term parliaments in September 2021.

His entry in the Commons Register of MPs’ Interests states that 13.5 per cent of his earnings from the bar go to his chambers to cover their costs.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Highest-earning MP starts new £400,000-a-year job outside parliament