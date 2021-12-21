High winds cause latest launch delay for NASA’s new $10 billion space telescope

December 21, 2021

High winds have temporarily stopped the launch of NASA’s sophisticated new space telescope, the latest delay for the $10 billion successor to the Hubble telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope had previously been delayed due to issues with its communication systems and a clamp jostling the telescope, and will see its launch again postponed until this Saturday, Christmas Day, at the earliest.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

