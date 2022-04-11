Judges have thrown out a “hopeless” attempt by the Metropolitan Police to appeal against findings that its handling of the Sarah Everard vigil was unlawful.

Organisers of an event on Clapham Common in March 2021 won a legal challenge after they were threatened with arrest and £10,000 fines under Covid laws.

The Reclaim These Streets group cancelled their planned vigil as a result, and hundreds attended an unorganised gathering that ended with several women being arrested amid allegations of heavy-handed policing.

Last month, the High Court found that Scotland Yard had breached the organisers’ rights with their handling of the event, and had made “errors of law” concerning Covid regulations.

The force announced its intention to appeal against the ruling, saying: “It’s important for policing and the public that we have absolute clarity of what’s expected of us in law.

“This is why we feel we must seek permission to appeal the judgment in order to resolve what’s required by law when policing protests and events in the future.”

On Monday, judges refused permission for the case to be taken to the Court of Appeal.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link High Court judges throw out Met Police’s ‘hopeless’ attempt to appeal Sarah Everard vigil judgment