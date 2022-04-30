‘He’s not moving’: Pelican blocks plane from taking off at San Diego Airport

Posted on April 30, 2022 0

A flight was delayed after being held up by a pelican blocking the taxiway at San Diego International Airport on Thursday.

Aerial reporter Malik Earnest captured the moment the unexpected visitor blocked a Horizon Airlines flight and refused to budge from the runway.

The pilot can be heard on air traffic control saying, “Sir, you’re not going to believe this, but we are unable because of a pelican sitting here on the taxiway. He’s not moving.”

“Roger,” a seemingly bemused traffic controller responds slowly.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link ‘He’s not moving’: Pelican blocks plane from taking off at San Diego Airport