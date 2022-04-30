‘He’s not moving’: Pelican blocks plane from taking off at San Diego Airport

A flight was delayed after being held up by a pelican blocking the taxiway at San Diego International Airport on Thursday.

Aerial reporter Malik Earnest captured the moment the unexpected visitor blocked a Horizon Airlines flight and refused to budge from the runway.

The pilot can be heard on air traffic control saying, “Sir, you’re not going to believe this, but we are unable because of a pelican sitting here on the taxiway. He’s not moving.”

“Roger,” a seemingly bemused traffic controller responds slowly.

