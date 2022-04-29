'Heropanti 2' Review: Netizens Say Tiger Shroff Starter Is 'One Of The Worst Movie Bollywood Has Ever Created'

Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddique and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 released in theaters today and the Twitter reviews of the movie are in. Judging from the trailer of the movie, Heropanti 2 didn’t really hype up the expectation of the audience and these reviews are a proof. Netizens didn’t seem to hold back on their review of the action flick and left several negative reviews. One user went as far as to called Heropanti 2 the ‘worst Bollywood movie ever made.’

Even when the trailer of the movie was released, fans had taken to Twitter and called it a cringe fest. Heropanti 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti and has been directed by Ahmed Khan. Leaving a review of the film, one user wrote, “Just can’t be COMPARED To Its First Part… LACKLUSTRE PLOT.. LETHARGIC & LIFELESS SCREENWRITING… MUSIC Doesn’t Work either. TERRIBLE WASTE of The TALENT Associated with this Film.” While some users also praised the movie and said that the action scenes in the movie were quite good. See more reviews here.

