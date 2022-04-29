'Heropanti 2' Review: Netizens Say Tiger Shroff Starter Is 'One Of The Worst Movie Bollywood Has Ever Created'

Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddique and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 released in theaters today and the Twitter reviews of the movie are in. Judging from the trailer of the movie, Heropanti 2 didn’t really hype up the expectation of the audience and these reviews are a proof. Netizens didn’t seem to hold back on their review of the action flick and left several negative reviews. One user went as far as to called Heropanti 2 the ‘worst Bollywood movie ever made.’

Even when the trailer of the movie was released, fans had taken to Twitter and called it a cringe fest. Heropanti 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti and has been directed by Ahmed Khan. Leaving a review of the film, one user wrote, “Just can’t be COMPARED To Its First Part… LACKLUSTRE PLOT.. LETHARGIC & LIFELESS SCREENWRITING… MUSIC Doesn’t Work either. TERRIBLE WASTE of The TALENT Associated with this Film.” While some users also praised the movie and said that the action scenes in the movie were quite good. See more reviews here.

One word review : UNBEARABLE.

Rating: ⭐️

One of the worst movie Bollywood has ever created. Tiger shroff should stop acting in movies and focus his career as stunt master.

#Heropanti2 #TigerShroff#Heropanti2Review pic.twitter.com/JUslZvGGfJ — 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒖𝒔🇵🇸 (@Playbowled) April 29, 2022

#OneWordReview…#Heropanti2 : PATHETIC

Rating: ⭐️

Just can’t be COMPARED To Its First Part… LACKLUSTRE PLOT.. LETHARGIC & LIFELESS SCREENWRITING… MUSIC Doesn’t Work either. TERRIBLE WASTE of The TALENT Associated with this Film. #Heropanti2Review https://t.co/4jkS2isURC — Himesh Mankadman. (@HimeshMamkad) April 29, 2022

#Heropanti2Review : If you want to learn how to NOT make a movie, #Heropanti2 is the textbook!@iTIGERSHROFF flawless in action but acting?@TaraSutaria What was that?@Nawazuddin_S Paise ke liye kuch b sir?@khan_ahmedasas Maaf Kar do, choreography me best ho, bas! Rating 1☆ pic.twitter.com/LdXKKXURiP — Breathing Films (@BreathingFilms) April 29, 2022

#Heropanti2 is an Average Film.

There is Scale, Pace and deadly Chemistry Between @Nawazuddin_S & @iTIGERSHROFF. But it fails to make You believe in Characters. For Example Its very difficult to Digest Nawaz Bhai as a Hacker Mastermind.#Heropanti2Review – ⭐️⭐️💫 (2.5)

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/ge57pSDD4X — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) April 29, 2022

Paisa barbad hogaya baccho ka whaiya movie heropanti2 a very honest review by youth jo pagal tiger shroff k fans kehata hai youth mai craze hai tatti tiger ka please watch this open your eyes #TigerShroff #Heropanti2Review #Heropanti2 #TaraSutaria #Bollywood #Heropanti2Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/FD9B7i75n9 — Niket (@niket200) April 29, 2022

#Heropanti2Review @bookmyshow pe Occupancy 60% tha @carnival mein andar 10% tha.

1st half Boring and Chutiyapanti and

2nd half waste of time and want to Run away from Theatre

Tiger hai ya Bandar 💔

Loss of 160 rupees….

Wahiyat, Ghatiya #Heropanti2 — North Review (@NorthReview1) April 29, 2022

#Heropanti2#OneWordReview “Headache Headache Headache” This is One of the Worst Film ever made in India. Each & Every Scene of this Film are terrible & illogical..

I can’t describe more tht how bad it was!! 0⭐/5 Skip it. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) April 29, 2022

#heropanti2Review: #Heropanti2 movie is a weak film with huge production value. #ARRahman music #NawazuddinSiddiqui aka Laila is the only saving grace. #TaraSutaria looks beautiful. #TigerShroff action is top notch but he needs to take some acting lessonshttps://t.co/ysI3aiJ17K pic.twitter.com/iDpWXcWkXQ — SuryaREACT (@suryakant88) April 29, 2022

