‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.

Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.

He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.

Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after a police officer fired four shots.

He will be remembered for his heroism and his bravery but I think he will be remembered for more than his death Coroner Tom Osborne

Coroner Tom Osborne ruled that Mr Woodcock was unlawfully killed and added that the little boy, who suffered life-threatening injuries and needed surgery, was saved by Mr Woodcock’s “heroic conduct”.

The coroner said Mr Woodcock was assaulted and “his life was lost” but “he saved the life of a two-year-old boy”.

Mr Woodcock had reacted after a “altercation” in the neighbouring flat, which had sent a screaming woman rushing to his home who was “fearful of her life and was obviously in an agitated state”.

Mr Woodcock went to help. The door opened, he was dragged in and seriously assaulted “to the point where he was hit with a 4kg dumb bell”, the coroner said.

Mr Woodcock’s death has had a “devastating” effect on his family, who will be “haunted” by what happened and that a life was “needlessly” taken.

The coroner told Mr Woodcock’s family that “he will be remembered for his heroism and his bravery but I think he will be remembered for more than his death”.

The coroner said he hoped that at some point the family, who did not want to speak after the inquest, will be able to think of their loved one and recall “happier times”, and added that Milton Keynes-born Mr Woodcock would be “remembered for a very long time”.

