Hero sixth grader saves two lives in one day after classmate choked on bottle cap and woman’s house caught fire

An Oklahoma sixth-grade boy who saved two lives in a day has been honoured by law enforcement and his school officials for his quick, life-saving actions within a span of 24 hours.

Davyon Johnson has been recognised for performing the Heimlich manoeuver on a classmate who was choking on his bottle cap and then later in the day for saving another woman by helping her escape her house which was on fire.

The boy has been named as an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s department at the Muskogee Board of Education meeting.

Davyon said he felt “good, excited” on receiving the honour. His school’s principal Latricia Dawkins also lauded the student’s effort and called him a “dual hero.”

He is just a kind soul and well-liked by his peers and staff alike, the principal said.

The recognition couldn’t have happened to a better person, Ms Dawkins said.

Recalling the incident, the principal said a student was filling his water bottle and at the same time loosening the cap at the same time with his mouth. But accidentally, the cap slipped into the child’s throat.

The student, choking on the cap, stumbled into a nearby classroom seeking help and Davyon was present at the spot.

On seeing the fellow student struggling, Davyon stepped in. “Davyon immediately sprinted over and did the Heimlich manoeuver. From the account of the witnesses, when he did it the bottle cap popped out,” she said.

Calling it a valuable procedure to learn, Davyon said he had learned how to perform the abdominal thrusts with the help of a YouTube video. “Just in case you’re in the situation I was in, you can know what to do,” the boy said.

Later that day, he helped a disabled woman evacuate her house which was on fire.

“It was a disabled lady and she was walking out of her house,” the boy said.

“She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave,” he said.

The fire was initially on the backside of the house, but it eventually got to the front side of her house, he said.

LaToya Johnson, his mother, is not surprised at all the boy’s quick thinking. “I’m just a proud mom,” she said. Her brother is an emergency medical technician.

