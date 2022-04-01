Hero passerby leaps into action to tackle house fire and films entire ordeal

A heroic passer-by leapt into action when he saw a man’s porch on fire, capturing the entire ordeal on camera as he helped put out the blaze.

Ross Stallion, 45, spotted black smoke pouring from a house in Bournemouth as he drove past.

After pulling over and peering over the fence, he saw a man watching the flames engulf his home and politely said: “Your house is definitely on fire – can I help you?”

Ross then scaled the six-foot fence and grabbed a washing up bowl to douse the flames, before tackling the fire with a garden hose.

