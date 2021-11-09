Hero festival-goer who climbed a camera platform to try to stop Travis Scott’s Astroworld speaks out

A hero festival-goer who climbed on top of a camera platform to try to stop Travis Scott’s Astroworld has revealed he began “accepting” he was about to die after being caught in the deadly crush on Friday night.

Ayden Cruz, 18, spoke out on Tuesday after footage surfaced of him bravely scaling a ledge where a cameraman was filming the show and pleading with workers to try to help the people suffering in the crowd below.

The teenager, who had gone to the festival with his girlfriend, told ABC News he managed to climb onto the platform after pulling himself out from the surge.

Mr Cruz said it had taken all of his energy to stay alive in the chaos and, at one point, he believed he was going to die.

“I came to the point where I was accepting my death,” he said.

Mr Cruz also revealed he saw Brianna Rodriguez being swept away in the crush and screaming out “I can’t breathe” before she became one of the eight people killed in the tragedy.

Ms Rodriguez, a 16-year-old high school student and aspiring dancer, was found unresponsive in the crowd after becoming lost from her friends during the surge. Her family confirmed she was one of the victims at the weekend.

Mr Cruz told ABC13 he and his girlfriend had intentionally stayed close to the back of the general admission section because he knew from other concerts where Mr Scott performed that the crowd could get unruly.

However, he said they quickly learned that they were still in danger where they were located as people began to rush into the section he was in.

He described pushing back and feeling like he was up against “a brick wall” of people and began screaming for help.

“It just becomes survival mode,” he said.

Then, Mr Cruz said he saw his girlfriend being pushed down beneath people and being lost in the crowd.

“After the people had fallen down, the crowd moves and I fall down on top of them, like, back on top of their bodies and I could hear the people in agony,” said Mr Cruz.

It was this point that he said he noticed Ms Rodriguez and could hear her crying out for help.

“As I am falling down, I see Brianna and Xavier, who was holding her, from Heights High School, fall on their backs and people falling on top of us, falling on my legs, falling on my stomach, falling on my face,” he said.

“I could hear her saying, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe’ and I remember having so much weight on my body.”

The teenager described reaching a point where he thought his imminent death was inevitable.

“I just remember having so much weight on my body. I was pushing, I was fighting, and then I stopped because I was getting winded,” he told ABC.

“I was using all the energy I had left in me, and I came to the point where I was accepting my death,” he continued.

Mr Cruz managed to make his way out of the crush and scaled the ladder onto the camera platform.

The 18-year-old was captured on several different smartphone footage trying to alert people to what was happening below.

“Stop the show! Stop the show!” he is heard screaming in the video.

A video from a different angle shows him shouting: “People are f***ing dying in there. I’m trying to save somebody’s life, that’s somebody’s kid.”

Another festival-goer, who has been identified as 22-year-old Seanna Faith McCarty, had also reached the platform and climbed on top.

“There’s someone dead in there! There is someone dead!” she screams desperately as she points to the crowd below.

Brianna Rodriguez was a passionate dancer and high school student from Houston (GoFundMe/Brianna Rodriguez)

The pair beg the camera operator to intervene but their efforts are in vain.

The operator tries to shoo them off stage and return to focusing on his camera, while a security guard also joins the platform and ushers them away.

Mr Cruz has been hailed a hero for his attempts to save others trapped in the crowd that day. But he said the real heroes were everyone who helped other people in need during the tragic event.

He also said he doesn’t blame the cameraman for not intervening and shouldn’t be receiving threats over the incident.

“I am not saying that he had authority for these people because he didn’t, he didn’t,” he told ABC.

“He doesn’t have the mic, and I heard people giving him threats, but he doesn’t deserve that.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Hero festival-goer who climbed a camera platform to try to stop Travis Scott’s Astroworld speaks out