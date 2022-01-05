Hero dog leads police to owner’s car wreck

A hero dog led New Hampshire troopers and members of the local police department to a crash site on Interstate 98. authorities have said.

The German Shepherd, who New Hampshire trooper Sandberg and members of the Lebanon Police Department thought had runaway from its home on Monday, led a patrol to a car crash.

The dog led authorities down Interstate 89, not far from the New Hampshire border with Vermont, where a “damaged section of guardrail near the Interstate 91 and Interstate 89 junction” was found.

“Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police Officers observed a badly damaged pickup truck that had rolled over,” said New Hampshire State Police in a post on Facebook.

The German Shepherd, named Tinsley, “belonged to one of the injured occupants of the truck,” and “It quickly became apparent” that the dog had led the patrol to the crash site, the post added.

The owner of the German Shepherd and another passenger were found seriously injured and with signs of hypothermia, having been thrown from the truck.

“Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police Officers were able to quickly call for medical assistance.” the state police department said.

Temperatures in Manchester, about 70 miles southeast of Lebanon, were around -6.6C on Monday night when police found the crashed vehicle on the interstate.

The German Shepherd was not injured and the crash was under investigation on Monday.

More than 13,000 people have reacted to the Facebook post about Tinsely, with 14,000 sharing the post and thousands commenting that the dog was “amazing”.

