Hero boy, 15, was killed 'trying to save his mum' during ‘ferocious’ double stabbing in Manchester

A 15-year-old boy killed while protecting his mother during a “ferocious” double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski.

The youngster was labelled a “hero” after he reportedly gave his life fighting off the attacker at the family’s home in Manchester on Thursday.

Murder detectives arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the incident on Friday night, while Jakub’s mother Katarzyna Bastek herself remains seriously injured in hospital.

A person close to the family who asked not to be named, said: “There’s not a chance that boy isn’t a hero. Everyone here knew him for being kind and respectful.”

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, they added: “He was quiet, but he was a protector. He fought for his family. He was an amazing person, he was a hero and he should be remembered as one.”

Forensic teams were pictured working at the scene, in the city’s Miles Platting neighbourhood, on Saturday morning while a police cordon remained in place. A bunch of flowers could be seen placed outside the home.

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, from Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said the horror had “left a community reeling and a family coming to terms with what was an absolutely devastating incident for everyone involved…

“Detectives have been working around the clock since this incident was first reported to us and we’ve now made an arrest which is a huge step forward in getting the family the answers they need.”

Jakub – who was one of four brothers – was treated at the scene for stab wounds before being taken to hospital where he died around an hour later, the force said.

Speaking on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand called the attack “ferocious”.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 3105 of 09/06/2022.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Hero boy, 15, was killed 'trying to save his mum' during ‘ferocious’ double stabbing in Manchester