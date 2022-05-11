Hero air traffic controller speaks out after helping passenger land plane: ‘I just knew I had to keep him calm’

An air traffic controller who helped a terrified passenger land a plane after its pilot became incapacitated has now spoken out about the ordeal.

“I knew the plane was flying like any other plane,” Robert Morgan, a controller at Palm Beach International Airport, told WPBF. “I just knew I had to keep him calm, point him to the runway and tell him how to reduce the power so he could descend to land.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

