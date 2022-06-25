Here's What Ranbir Kapoor Did With His First Pay Check That Made Mom Neetu Kapoor Cry- Watch Exclusive Video

Ranbir Kapoor has back-to-back releases lined up this year with Shamshera and Brahmastra. The actor is one of the leading actors of his generation and also one of the highest paid ones, but it is always the humble beginnings that matter the most. Ranbir recently sat down with Mashable India and reminisced about the time when he got his first paycheck and it is literally adorable.

Kapoor revealed that he got his first paycheck while assisting his father Rishi Kapoor on the sets of the movie Prem Granth. Ranbir shared that he gave the paycheck to his mother Neetu Kapoor in a very filmy way that made her cry.

He said “My first paycheck was ₹250 that I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy I went to my mother’s room and I put it on her feet, she looked at it and started crying. It was one of the filmy moments that I performed.”

Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Shamshera that also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. Ranbir will be playing the double role of a dacoit trying to free his tribe from the British raj. The movie will mark his comeback to the bigscreen after four years and will be releasing on July 22.

