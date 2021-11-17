Here’s all the nominations for the American Music Awards

The 2021 American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B this year, will take place later in the week at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nominations for the awards ceremony were announced last month, placing Olivia Rodrigo in the lead with a total of seven nominations.

Contrary to other awards shows where a jury of industry figures decides the winners, at the American Music Awards, these are picked entirely based on votes by fans.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24k Goldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”

Favourite Trending Song

Erica Banks – “Buss It”

Måneskin – “Beggin”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

Popp Hunna – “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

Favourite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B – “Up”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favourite Pop Album

Ariana Grande – Positions

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR

Taylor Swift – evermore

The Kid LAROI – F*CK LOVE

Favourite Pop Song

BTS – “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Gabby Barrett – Goldmine

Lee Brice – Hey World

Luke Bryan – Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion – Good News

Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave – SoulFly

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B – “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV – “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK – “Calling My Phone”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke – “What You Know Bout Love”

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favourite R&B Album

Doja Cat – Planet Her

Giveon – When It’s All Said And Done…Take Time

H.E.R – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Queen Naija – missunderstood

Favourite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado La Arrolladora Banda El Limón

De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny – EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G – KG0516

Maluma – PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA – “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis – “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawái (Remix)”

Favourite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favourite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favourite Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto

Cardi B is nominated in the ‘Favourite Music Video’, ‘Favourite Female Artist – Hip-Hop’ and ‘Favourite Song – Hip-Hop’ categories.

In the US, the American Music Awards will air on ABC at 8pm EST / 7pm Central time. The ceremony will also be available to stream the next day on ABC’s website and on Hulu.

