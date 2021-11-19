Here Are 5 Underrated Crime Dramas That You Can’t Help But Binge-Watch!

Idk about you but crime dramas have substituted rom coms for me. With the boom of true crime documentaries and shows, can you really blame me? Every nook of every streamer is being poured with procedural drama and/or detective fiction. Either those or reopening of cold, shut cases with audiences thronging to watch it over and over. In fact, good productions of the same, in all probability, have the scope of growing into a loyal fanbase. If you’re not sure about the appeal; it is the way they blend the action with modern-day issues and topical points like politics, racism, criminal justice, and system corruption. That and/or the mere bafflement of watching psychotic criminal masterminds carry out their schemes. In any case, they all make for compelling stories, and boy, do we have names of the underrated ones for you.

Get ready to put your sleuthing abilities to the test with these mind-boggling crime dramas that are worth the weekend binge-watch.

1. Chicago Fire

The show follows the life of Chicago Fire Department firemen, rescuers, and paramedics in the fictitious Firehouse 51. Apart from the varied team’s daring in order to save the citizens of Chicago, the show showcases genuine connections within the team. The Chicago city is not merely a background here, but one of the central characters in the stories, with writers displaying the best and worst of the city and its citizens. You can head to Colors Infinity to watch it.

2. Criminal

Netflix’s Criminal is a fascinating show owing to its intensity, supported by the claustrophobia-inducing set and sound design. The show addresses large questions on integrity with this little canvas. The concentration on these delicate cases might cause you to question the notion of objective reality as well as the facts at hand after a time, which makes it a fascinating drama.

3. Hunters

Hunters on Amazon Prime Video is based on real-life Nazi hunters from the mid-twentieth century and Operation Paperclip. The series educates about the US government’s covert recruitment of around 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians after WWII, including many former Nazis in order to gain advantage over the Soviets in the cold war and space race. If you’re up for some historic crime drama, Hunters should be on the go!

4. American Crime

Another Netflix offering, American Crime is an anthology crime drama which delves into racial, gender, and class concerns factoring into the present state of the American criminal justice system in the most emotional and visceral manner. The series is filled with social criticism since it focuses on underprivileged individuals and how violence, governmental policies, and cultural stigmas influence their lives.

5. The Mentalist

The show follows Patrick Jane, a fraudulent psychic, who joins the CBI to track down a serial killer, Red John who killed his family. Patrick Jane doesn’t actually read people’s minds, but he is such a keen observer that it seems like he is almost reading someone’s mind. The cat and mouse play between the charming Jane and the foxy serial killer creates a great recipe for an engaging crime drama. It doesn’t get any better than this when it comes to a good crime solving show. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bonus: Try and catch Tim Roth’s Lie To Me if you can. It is not easily available but it is definitely one of the best crime dramas that revolves around Dr Cal Lightman who uses applied psychology to help local and federal law enforcement agencies unearth the truth about crimes and the syndicate responsible for it.

Cover Image: The Mentalist/IMDb

