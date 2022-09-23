HER2 Antibodies Market Growth Opportunities and Future Scope by 2031

The Global HER2 Antibodies Market was valued at USD 8106.2 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach $8543.5 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

HER2 helps control the protein that is on the cell surface and allows the cell to grow. HER2 stands to human epidermal grow factor receptor 2. It is part of the human epidermal factor receptor family. The growth of tumors is caused by changes in HER2. Overexpression of HER2 is when there are more than 2 cells carrying the HER2 genes. HER2 expression can be found on epithelial cell membranes in the gastrointestinal tract and breast. HER2 expression levels in fatal tissue are generally higher than those of normal adult tissues.

Rising demand worldwide for HER2 antibodies is expected to drive the market. The increased awareness of the increasing prevalence of HER2+ breast cancer is fueling the growth of the market. Numerous statistics show that breast cancer incidences have increased dramatically over the past decade.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Trastuzumab is a type of HER2 antibodies and is well-known for its largest chunk, accounting for 62.1%. The market can be driven by the rise in breast cancer incidence and the rising cost of treatment. The market is being restrained by the high cost of products for HER2 breast carcinoma. The market has not brought in many drugs and will see some new drugs during the forecast period. The market is seeing a lot of new drugs entering the market, which will increase the demand for HER2 antibody.

Competitor analysis: Key Players

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Abnova

InvivoGen

Celltrion

Biocon

Novus Biologicals

Contents in the report

– Upcoming trends up to 2031

– Major growth driving factors

– Covid-19 footprint on each regional market

Geographical scope

Key regional contributors of HER2 Antibodies market are North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, South America.

Evaluation of each country’s business situation.

Each regional market has its consumption value and volume estimates.

Projections for the consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate of key geographies during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

HER2 Antibodies Market Breakdown by Type:

Trastuzumab

Lapatinib

Ado-trastuzumab emtansine

Pertuzumab

Everolimus

HER2 Antibodies Market breakdown by application:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Regional segmentation

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico, Cuba)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia ( India, Japan, China, South Korea, Bangladesh)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Covid-19 impact on the industry

– The COVID – 19 crisis has created havoc and made many impacts on people’s life.

– Many governments worldwide have made policies and lockdowns for the sake of the people.

– The transportation and logistics situation is devastated around the globe.

– Covid-19 has brought health and food issues around the total world.

– People have gone jobless and many factories have got shut down because of a lack of human resources.

