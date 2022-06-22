Her Royal Hairness: Queen shows off new haircut meeting Archbishop of Canterbury

Queen Elizabeth appeared in public two weeks after her jubilee celebrations showing off a new, shorter hairstyle in a formal meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

With the silver locks brushed back, the monarch graciously accepted the Canterbury Cross on Tuesday 21 June.

The 96-year-old royal was given the special award in honour of her “unstinting service” to the Church of England over her 70-year reign.

“Hers is an example of the Christian life well led”, the Archbishop wrote in the citation that was handed to the Queen along with the award.