Queen Elizabeth appeared in public two weeks after her jubilee celebrations showing off a new, shorter hairstyle in a formal meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury.
With the silver locks brushed back, the monarch graciously accepted the Canterbury Cross on Tuesday 21 June.
The 96-year-old royal was given the special award in honour of her “unstinting service” to the Church of England over her 70-year reign.
“Hers is an example of the Christian life well led”, the Archbishop wrote in the citation that was handed to the Queen along with the award.
Source Link Her Royal Hairness: Queen shows off new haircut meeting Archbishop of Canterbury