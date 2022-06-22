Her Royal Hairness: Queen shows off new haircut meeting Archbishop of Canterbury

Posted on June 22, 2022 0

Queen Elizabeth appeared in public two weeks after her jubilee celebrations showing off a new, shorter hairstyle in a formal meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

With the silver locks brushed back, the monarch graciously accepted the Canterbury Cross on Tuesday 21 June.

The 96-year-old royal was given the special award in honour of her “unstinting service” to the Church of England over her 70-year reign.

“Hers is an example of the Christian life well led”, the Archbishop wrote in the citation that was handed to the Queen along with the award.

Click here to read our free newsletter

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Her Royal Hairness: Queen shows off new haircut meeting Archbishop of Canterbury