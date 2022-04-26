Hepatitis news UK – live: Health Security Agency probes sudden cases in children

The WHO says it is monitoring cases of hepatitis in young children

The UK’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says it is investigating after finding more than 100 cases of sudden hepatitis in children.

Doctors said they had seen “increasing” evidence the problem is linked to adenoviruses – a group of viruses that can cause illnesses such as the common cold and flu.

The HSA said it cannot rule out other possible causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating, but that an adenovirus has been identified in 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested.

In Britain, cases have reached 81 in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority of patients under five years old.

No children in the UK have died, it was confirmed, after the World Health Organisation said there had been 169 cases globally with at least one child who had died from the illness.

Show latest update 1650961897 The UK Health Agency’s lead investigator into the rise in cases, Dr Meera Chand, said that lockdown restrictions preventing young children from being exposed to the virus could be a factor in why it is hitting them the hardest. She said there was a “susceptibility factor – so lack of prior exposure of that particular age group during the formative stages that they’ve gone through during the pandemic”. Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas reports: Matt Mathers 26 April 2022 09:31 1650961666 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of sudden hepatitis cases in children. Stay tuned for all the latest updates. Matt Mathers 26 April 2022 09:27

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Hepatitis news UK - live: Health Security Agency probes sudden cases in children