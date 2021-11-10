Henry Ruggs: Lawyers for ex-Raiders star accused over fatal crash launch bid to keep his medical records secret

Lawyers for former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III are trying to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors.

The football player faces more than 50 years in prison if he is convicted in the fiery DUI crash that killed a woman in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Mr Ruggs, 22, is accused of driving at speeds of up to 156mph in the moments before the fatal early hours accident.

Prosecutors say that his blood-alcohol level was 0.16 per cent, twice Nevada’s legal limit, when his Chevrolet Corvette smashed into Tina Tintor’s Rav4 on 2 November.

Ms Tintor, 23, died in the fiery wreckage of the crash along with her dog, Max.

Mr Ruggs was released by the Raiders following the accident and is on house arrest after posting $150,000 bail.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, which Mr Ruggs did not attend, Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum threatened to return him to jail if he does not comply with strict restrictions.

Court documents state that he must be tested four times a day for alcohol consumption, as a medical condition prevented him from being fitted with an electronic device.

“Any missed check-ins, any dirty tests would result in revocation of his bail,” the judge said.

Lawyers for Mr Ruggs argued that Nevada privacy law is more strict than the federal HIPAA Act and convinced the judge to temporarily block prosecutors from having access to the information.

Attorneys for Mr Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, who was with Ruggs in his Corvette, secured the same temporary block for her.

Prosecutor Eric Bauman argued that investigators need the records to determine facts in the case.

During the hearing prosecutors also added additional felony charges of DUI causing substantial injury and misdemeanor possession of a gun while under the influence.

The judge set a 8 December court date for a hearing to decide if the medical records must be made available to investigators and prosecutors.

Outside court, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Mr Ruggs would serve at least a mandatory two years behind bars.

And he said he could receive more than 50 years if he is convicted of DUI causing death or substantial injury and felony reckless driving.

