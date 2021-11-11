Henry Cavill says ‘nothing is off the table’ as he addresses James Bond speculation

Henry Cavill has said “nothing is off the table” with regards to whether he will play the next James Bond.

One of the most sought-after roles in cinema is up for grabs following Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in No Time to Die.

Cavill, the 38-year-old British actor best-known for playing Superman, has long been tipped as one of the leading candidates to take over.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill admitted he would be interested in speaking with Bond producers.

He said: “I think it would be very exciting to have a conversation with the producers. In an ideal world, I’d never have to turn anything down. Nothing is off the table. It’s an honour to even be part of that conversation.”

Other actors in the betting to replace Craig include Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Idris Elba.

The Independent’s critic Clarisse Loughrey gave No Time to Die a three-star rating, calling the film “disappointing” and “strangely anticlimactic”.

She added in her review: “Despite Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s much-publicised contributions to the film’s script, No Time to Die hardly feels like the radical feminist rewrite we were promised.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

