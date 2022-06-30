Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dies aged 83 after brief battle with cancer

Sonny Barger, the founder of the motorcycle club Hells Angels, has died aged 83 after a brief battle with cancer.

His death was confirmed on his Facebook page, in an announcement pre-written by the biker before his passing where he spoke of his live “filled with adventure” and paid tribute to the “amazing club” that he founded.

“If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing,” read the Facebook post.

“I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club.

“Although I’ve had a public persona for decades, i’ve mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, and close friends.”

The biker died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones including his wife Zorona, the message continued.

“Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer,” he wrote.

“But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones.”

He closed out the announcement with a message to his followers and fellow bikers: “Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor. Sonny HAMCO.”

