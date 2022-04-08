Hello Neighbour 2 announces release date for Playstation, Xbox and PC

Hello Neighbour has been a popular series of horror games produced by tinyBuild Games and now the sequel is set to release later this year.

Its already been a big hit on platforms like YouTube and Twitch with its unassuming appearance but behind its cartoonish veneer is a deeply sinister survival horror game.

Much like the first game, players will need to sneak around their neighbour’s property to uncover its mysteries, all while evading the enigmatic presence of the moustachioed Mr Peterson. Where its predecessor was limited to the confines of one house, Hello Neighbour 2 will expand further and bring an entire town into the grand conspiracy.

Players will take control of Quentin, a reporter undergoing an investigation into several missing persons cases that brings him to the sleepy suburb of Raven Brooks. Many of the residents have secrets to hide and each new neighbour is designed with unique AI and behaviours, such as the local baker, the mayor and the taxidermist.

‘Hello Neighbour 2’ release date

Hello Neighbor 2 – Pre-Order Trailer

The release of the follow-up to Hello Neighbour was originally announced in February 2022 with details about its new open world gameplay.

Now, Hello Neighbour 2 has been confirmed to release later this year on 6 December 2022.

The game will be made available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC platforms.

Pre-orders are available from the Playstation store (£34.99, Playstation.com), the Xbox store (£33.49, Xbox.com), Steam (£30.99, Steampowered.com) and the Epic Games store (£31.99, Epicgames.com).

