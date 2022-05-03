Helicopter catches rocket falling from space in first-of-its-kind manoeuvre

A satellite launch startup used a helicopter to catch a rocket booster as it fell to Earth on Tuesday, in a first-of-its-kind manoeuvre.

The incredible recovery took place off the coast of New Zealand, shortly after Rocket Lab’s stage-one booster Electron delivered 34 satellites to orbit.

A chopper then used a hook to grab the rocket’s parachute line in midair, before it was forced to let it go due to safety reasons.

The rocket then fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat.

