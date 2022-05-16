Heinz unveils plan to make sustainable ketchup bottles from paper

Heinz has unveiled plans to develop a paper, renewable and recyclable bottle made from 100 per cent sustainably sourced wood pulp.

The food giant says it is exploring “the ketchup bottle of tomorrow” as part of its goal to become the first-ever condiment brand to have entirely renewable packaging.

The new containers will be made in partnership with Pulpex – which also produced a paper bottle for whisky brand Johnnie Walker – and form part of Heinz’s long-term plan to make all of its packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

Pulpex claims its paper-based packaging has a carbon footprint that is 90 per cent lower than glass and 30 per cent less than the commonly used PET plastic.

Heinz and Pulpex are now in the process of developing a prototype for the new container, which it is hoped will be available for purchase alongside their classic glass bottle and plastic squeeze bottles, which are already made from 30 per cent recycled content and boast 100 per cent recyclable caps.

“Packaging waste is an industry-wide challenge that we must all do our part to address,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio.

“That is why we are committed to taking steps to explore sustainable packaging solutions across our brands at Kraft Heinz, offering consumers more choices.

“This new HEINZ bottle is one example of how we are applying creativity and innovation to explore new ways to provide consumers with the products they know and love while also thinking sustainably.”

“We believe that the scope for paper-based packaging is huge, and when global household names like HEINZ embrace this type of innovative technology, it’s good news for everyone – consumers and the planet,” added Pulpex CEO Scott Winston.

In 2021, Heinz announced that their iconic red ketchup would be once again be made in the UK for the first time since 1999.

The company announced plans to invest £140 million over the next four years into a UK-based food manufacturing facility in the northwest of England.

Heinz is the most widely sold brand of ketchup around the world.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Heinz unveils plan to make sustainable ketchup bottles from paper