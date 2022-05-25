Heinz launches ‘houmouz’ – hummus made from beans instead of chickpeas

Heinz has launched a Heinz Beanz hummus, made from the brand’s haricot beans instead of chickpeas.

The appropriately named Houmouz is available in three different flavours; roasted butternut squash, chipotle chilli and original.

The dip is already on sale at Ocado, and is priced at £2 a pot.

The humouz is made from haricot beans which have been blended with roasted tomatoes, sesami tahini and olive oil, before it is seasoned with lemon juice, garlic, cumin and more tomato.

The chipotle chilli version sees haricot beans blended with roasted sweet peppers and cayenne pepper.

The butternut squash flavour also adds roasted butternut squash, rosemary and sunflower, pumpkin and sesame seeds.

Lucila Ardalla, new ventures director for Beanz Liberation at Kraft Heinz, said: “Since 1901, Heinz Beanz have become one of the UK’s favourite and most comforting meal choices and was one of the very first plant-based pioneering foods.

“But what many people don’t know, is just how much nutritional superpower our beans really hold.

“Here at Heinz, we’re in the midst of a Beanz revolution, finding new and exciting ways to liberate our beloved Heinz Beanz out of their can and into new formats, flavours and tastes.”

Earlier this year, Heinz announced it had renamed two of its most popular products ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month.

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne with a long weekend of festivities.

To commemorate the occasion, Heinz has launched limited edition bottles of HP Sauce and Salad Cream, labelled as “HM Sauce” and “Salad Queen”.

The condiment maker has also announced plans to develop a paper, renewable and recyclable bottle for its ketchup.

The new containers will be made from 100 per cent sustainably-sourced wood pulp in partnership with Pulpex – a sustainable packaging manufacturer.

“Packaging waste is an industry-wide challenge that we must all do our part to address,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio.

“That is why we are committed to taking steps to explore sustainable packaging solutions across our brands at Kraft Heinz, offering consumers more choices.

“This new Heinz bottle is one example of how we are applying creativity and innovation to explore new ways to provide consumers with the products they know and love while also thinking sustainably.”

