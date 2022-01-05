Heidi Montag says she ‘never thought it would be so hard’ to conceive again

Heidi Montag has opened up about the difficulties of conceiving in a new Instagram post.

The reality TV star, who is best known for appearing on The Hills, shared several photographs of herself with her son, Gunner Stone, four.

In the caption, Montag explained that she and her husband, fellow reality TV star Spencer Pratt, were trying to have another child together.

“So thankful for my angel. I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another,” she wrote.

“I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!”

The comments come after Montag revealed in August that she had hysteroscopic polypectomy surgery to increase the couple’s chance of conceiving.

The procedure is used to examine the inside of the womb and remove polyps – small growths attached to the inner wall of the uterus that extend into the uterine cavity.

“I’m hoping that this surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant,” she said during a livestream on YouTube.

“Hopefully after this, I can get pregnant right away. Obviously, I think it’s the perfect timing and meant to be. And so thankful I didn’t have other problems and complications from this.”

Pratt has also spoken about his wishes to have another child with Montag.

Speaking on PeopleTV’s Reality Check in May last year, he explained that he and Montag were “still working as hard as possible at it,” adding, “That is the struggle in real life, reality.

“We tried different lifestyles and everything we could think of, so yeah, we’re still working on that one.”

Montag recently reflected on her first pregnancy in a post that showed a photograph of herself holding her bump on the beach.

“Throw back to one of the most magical moments of my life,” Montag captioned the image. “Praying for another angel!”

