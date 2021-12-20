‘Heavy hearts’: Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies from Covid-19 aged 53

Spanish Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has died in hospital in Manchester aged 53 after an apparent battle with Covid-19.

The singer, who had been vaccinated, was reportedly hospitalised and placed in an induced coma on 7 December after catching the virus.

On Sunday (19 December), the group shared a statement on Twitter announcing Marín’s death.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away,” the tweet read.

“He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”

The group added: “For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love — David, Sebastien and Urs.”

On 16 December, the group had posted that Marín was “in the hospital” and that they were “hoping and praying for a speedy recovery”.

The exact cause of death was not made clear, though reports in Spanish media suggested Marín was intubated after being admitted to an intensive care unit in Manchester.

Il Divo had postponed the rest of their December UK tour dates by a year “due to illness”. The group, a pop-operatic version of the famous Three Tenors, was formed in 2003 by Simon Cowell.

In his personal life, Marín was married to French-born singer Geraldine Larrosa – better known by her stage name Innocence – until 2009.

