Heatwave 2022 – live: Millions at risk in India and Pakistan as temperature soars past 44C

An Indian rikshaw puller works during a hot afternoon in Kolkata, eastern India, 19 April 2022

India and Pakistan are bracing for a worsening and potentially deadly heatwave as temperatures in large parts of the south Asian subcontinent crossed 44 degrees Celsius.

The rising temperature also drew concerns from the Indian prime minister, who warned against the increased risk of fires.

“Temperatures are rising rapidly in the country, and rising much earlier than usual,” Narendra Modi told heads of India’s state governments in an online conference.

An unusually early heatwave has already brought extreme temperatures to a large swath of India’s northwest this month, with the country recording the hottest March in last 122 years.

There is no relief in sight, as further extreme heat is forecast to hit parts of the country, as well as parts of Pakistan, later this week.

Show latest update 1651130958 Modi warns against risk of fire as India burns at 44C As extreme heat swept across large parts of India, prime minister Narendra Modi warned the countrymen against the increased risk of fire. “Temperatures are rising rapidly in the country, and rising much earlier than usual,” Mr Modi told heads of India’s state governments in an online conference. More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related health effects, scientists as the temperatures in Delhi soared past 40C and are forecast to linger around 44C until Sunday, with peak summer heat still to come before cooling monsoon rains arrive in June. Indian rikshaw pullers wait during a hot afternoon in Kolkata, eastern India, 19 April 2022 Namita Singh 28 April 2022 08:29 1651128463 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s weather liveblog for 28 April 2022 where we provide daily updates on the heatwave sweeping through the south Asian subcontinent. Namita Singh 28 April 2022 07:47

