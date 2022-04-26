Heathrow ‘will not make a profit in 2022’ as Covid losses exceed £4bn

Heathrow Airport has announced it will remain lossmaking in 2022 as “demand remains very volatile”.
The west London airport said it is not forecasting a return to profit and dividends this year despite an increase in outbound demand for travel.
Its losses during the coronavirus pandemic have now exceeded £4 billion.
Heathrow has updated its 2022 passenger forecast from 45.5 million to 52.8 million, which would represent a return to 65% of pre-pandemic levels.
