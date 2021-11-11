Heathrow passenger numbers improve for sixth consecutive month

Heathrow’s passenger numbers have improved for six consecutive months, according to new figures.

Some 3.0 million passengers travelled through the west London airport last month, compared with 1.2 million during October 2020.

Relaxation of travel rules ahead of half-term “unleashed pent up demand”, Heathrow said.

But it urged ministers to “reassess” the testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK.

Currently those people are required to pay for a lateral flow test taken on or before the second day after their arrival.

Heathrow noted that its passenger levels remain 56% down on pre-pandemic levels, and air travel is recovering quicker at its European rivals.

Meanwhile the airport also called on the Government to support investment in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

It suggested this should be done by ensuring price stability and requiring airlines to use SAF for 10% of their fuel by the end of the decade.

SAF is produced with materials other than crude oil, and produces up to 80% less carbon emissions than traditional jet fuel.

John Holland-Kaye Heathrow chief executive, said: “As the journey to recovery accelerates, aviation’s ambitions to decarbonise must keep pace.

“We need to keep our foot to the pedal, working to make air travel guilt-free and Government must act with a mandate for 10% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 and a price stability mechanism to upscale SAF usage, if we are to tackle the industry’s biggest challenge – carbon.”

