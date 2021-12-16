Heathrow given green light to raise passenger charges by more than 50%

Heathrow has been given permission to increase charges by more than 50% from January 1.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the cap on the west London airport’s price per passenger next year will be £30.19.

The current cap is £19.60.

Charges are paid by airlines but are generally passed on to passengers in air fares.

The figure of £30.19 “reflects the uncertainty of the recovery of passenger volumes at the airport from the pandemic, particularly following the emergence of new information about the Omicron variant of Covid-19”, according to the CAA.

The cap will move up or down depending on factors such as passenger numbers and commercial revenue.

