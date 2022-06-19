Heathrow: 15,000 passengers hit by ‘baggage cancellations’

Heathrow airport has asked airlines flying from Terminals 2 and 3 to cancel 10 per cent of their schedules for Monday due to mounting problems with its baggage handling.

An estimated 15,000 passengers on 90 flights will be affected.

The complex baggage system at Terminal 2 failed on Friday, leading to what became known as a “baggage mountain”.

Many arriving long-haul passengers have faced long waits for their baggage, including Chelsea Alison, who had arrived with her family from San Francisco husband, only to wait for hours for their bags.

