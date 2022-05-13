Heather Rae El Moussa posts family picture with Christina Hall amid rumours of feud

Heather Rae El Moussa has dismissed rumours of a feud with her husband Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Hall.

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Thursday 12 May to share a family photograph with Tarek and Hall, their 11-year-old daughter Taylor, and Hall’s husband, Josh.

“Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth,” she wrote under the picture, which showed the group smiling at the camera.

“Co-parenting and doing what’s right. It’s been a rough week for all of us. Tay’s open house tonight, she’s just the cutest.”

The post comes after El Moussa appeared to criticise Hall during the Selling Sunset reunion, which aired on Netflix on 6 May.

When asked by host Tan France to confirm whether Tarek had described her as a “hotter, richer version” of Hall, El Moussa laughed and said: “Well, I mean…”

When pressed by France about whether she agrees, El Moussa gestured to the rest of the group and added: “Well, I mean. Can you girls attest to anything?”

Fellow cast member Chrishell Stause responded, saying: “I think we’re all trying to be supportive of women in general. As much as we want to build you up, we don’t want to do that.”

Her comments were echoed by Mary Fitzgerald, who said: “We love Heather, and she is beyond gorgeous.”

The photograph was also shared by Tarek and Hall to their own Instagram accounts. Tarek said it had been “a rough exhausting week”, while Hall wrote that her “kids come first”.

“It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace,” she added.

On Sunday 8 May, Tarek and Hall’s son Brayden, 6, underwent emergency surgey to remove his appendix and Meckel’s diverticulum.

In a post to Instagram, Hall said the surgery went well, and that Brayden is in “good spirits”.

She also said the situation was a reminder of “how important team work/co-parenting is”.

“We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part,” Hall wrote in an Instagram story.

“Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.”

The post comes after Mail Online published photographs of El Moussa speaking to Hall at a children’s football match on Saturday 7 May. The publisher said the pair appeared to be arguing.

Last month, El Moussa gave an update on her In vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey with Tarek, sharing that they have stalled their plans to have a baby for the time being.

“I am just not ready right now,” El Moussa told E! News. “I am balancing so much; I’ve been going through a lot with my health, and I want to feel really good before I do that.

“I have a crazy busy next few months coming up and I don’t want to go into it being pregnant.”

She said the couple plans to complete the last stage of the IVF process, the embryo transfer, in the autumn.

