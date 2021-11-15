Heath Freeman death: NCIS actor dies aged 41

NCIS actor Heath Freeman has passed away aged 41.

No cause of death has yet been determined but news of the actor’s passing was confirmed by Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson on social media.

She posted a picture of the two of them along with a heartbreak emoji and the caption: “I’ll love you forever @heathmonster RIP.”

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler also paid tribute to Freeman on Instagram: “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend.”

Shane West, star of Gotham, A Walk to Remember and Nikita also paid tribute, re-sharing a photo that said “I love you so much.”

While best known for his appearances in NCIS and Bones, Freeman also starred in a number of other popular TV shows such as Raising the Bar, Spartacus: Blood and Sand and received his first credit for an episode of ER.

Freeman also co-wrote Skateland which he also starred in alongside Twilight actor Ashley Greene and Joker star Brett Cullen.

According to IMDB, Freeman was set to star in Terror on the Prairie with Gina Carano, Nick Searcy and UFC star Donald Cerrone. The film was directed by Michael Polish, the estranged husband of Kate Bosworth.

The Independent have contacted a representative of Freeman’s for comment.

