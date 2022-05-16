Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney to join Doctor Who cast in 2023

Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney has joined the Doctor Who cast for the show’s 60th anniversary.

The actor, most known for her recent portrayal of Elle Argent in Netflix’s feel-good queer series – which has received remarkable praise from the LGBTQ+ community – now makes her way over to the hit sci-fi drama.

The BBC has revealed that she will play Rose, and is currently filming scenes that are set to air in 2023.

“If anyone would have told eight-year-old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them,” Finney said of her new role.

She continued: “This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life.

“I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get ready.”

Showrunner Russell T Davies added: “Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set.

The original character of Rose was played by Billie Piper, who starred alongside both Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant as the Doctor (BBC/PA) (PA Media)

“We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world – and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”

The character shares her name with Billie Piper’s much loved Rose Tyler, who appeared in the show from 2005 to 2013. However, it is not yet known what links the two Roses, or if they are two versions of the same person.

The news follows Davies’ latest announcement that Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa would play the new Doctor, while David Tennant and Catherine Tate will also return to reprise their roles.

