Joe Locke has revealed the cult film actor he wants to play his grandmother in a potential second series of Heartstopper.

The Netflix teen series – an adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman – is a coming-of-age story about a romance between secondary school students Charlie (Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor).

Since its release on 22 April, the show has earned near universal praise from viewers for its depiction of coming out and LGBTQ+ romance.

While a second series is yet to be announced, 18-year-old Locke is already speculating on who he wants to star in series two, should it go ahead.

Joking that he would be “the last person to be told” about a second series, he told Radio Times: “I always say, I want Jennifer Coolidge to be my cool grandma. My American grandma. That would be quite cool.

“Kit got Olivia Colman, I want Jennifer Coolidge.”

Colman makes an appearance in the show as Nick’s mother. The Oscar winner’s casting was a closely guarded secret before the series’ release.

Locke echoed his point about Coolidge in a second interview withVariety, adding: “I love her. She’s amazing.”

Coolidge, who is best known for her roles in Christopher Guest’s mockumentary films and Legally Blonde, is currently experiencing a career resurgence after starring in HBO’s The White Lotus.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Heartstopper: Joe Locke reveals cult film actor he wants to play his ‘cool grandma’ in series two