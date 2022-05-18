Heartstopper: Fans spot ‘adorable’ Google easter egg

Heartstopper fans have spotted an “adorable” easter egg when Googling the show and cast, and they couldn’t be more thrilled.

The feel-good, queer Netflix series – an adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman – is a coming-of-age story that follows a teen romance between Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor).

Since its release, it has received remarkable praise from the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

Now, in a new discovery shared on Twitter, fans are overjoyed to find that animated leaves float across their screen when they Google search both the name of the series and the two leading actors.

The leaf animations are a nod to the show’s use of mini graphics, including leaves, hearts, and fireworks that appear on screen, which come from the original graphic novel’s art style.

“OH MY GOD IF YOU SEARCH THE CAST ON GOOGLE THE HEARTSTOPPER LEAVES APPEAR, I’M CRYING,” one fan tweeted.

Some were initially sceptical, assuming the revelation was “bait”, but were pleasantly surprised to find it was true: “S*** this is real I’m crying.”

Heartstopper fans tweet reactions (Twitter/screenshot)

“That’s so adorable I can’t,” another wrote, with many echoing similar thoughts: “That’s the cutest thing ever.”

Another fan wrote: “OMG Happy over some leaves.”

Read The Independent’s interview with Locke here.

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix.

