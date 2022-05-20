Heartstopper fans ecstatic as Netflix show is renewed for two more seasons: ‘Another win for the gays’

Netflix series Heartstopper has been renewed for seasons two and three.

The first season of the popular teen romantic drama, based on books of the same name by Alice Oseman, was released on the streaming platform in April.

It tells the story of shy Charlie (Joe Locke) and popular rugby player Nick (Kit Connor), who begin a friendship that has the potential to turn into more.

Since its launch, it has garnered fans across the world, as well as praise for its positive portrayal of young LGBTQ+ experiences without trauma.

On Friday (20 May), Netflix announced that the show had been renewed, with seasons two and three set for the future.

“To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman’s magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce… Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!” reads a message from the streamer’s official Twitter account.

In response, fans and cast members enthusiastically reacted on social media.

Tweets about Heartstopper getting renewed

Locke shared memes made from images of the show with the caption: “What was that? Not just one, but TWO more seasons???” In a later tweet, he said he was “crying” on account of the good news.

Yasmin Finney, who plays Elle and was recently cast as companion Rose in Doctor Who, shared her excitement with a tweet that read “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH YALL I-”.

Elsewhere, supporters of the show have been celebrating the good news. “Nobody touch me, I’m crying,” tweeted one emotional viewer.

“OMG, you just made me the happiest man on the earth,” wrote a fan, while another declared the confirmation of more Heartstopper episodes “another win for the gays”.

