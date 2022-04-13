Heartbroken widow of Sir David Amess says he would ‘have greeted the murderer with a smile’

The widow of Sir David Amess has said that she is heartbroken to know that the MP “would have greeted the murderer with a smile of friendship”.

Describing the veteran politician’s final moments, Lady Amess said Sir David “would have been anxious to help” his assailant – who gained access to the MP’s constituency surgery by pretending to be an NHS worker moving to Essex.

“How sickening to think what happened next,” she said, “It is beyond evil”.

Lady Julia Amess and the Amess family released a joint statement as his killer was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Conservative MP David Amess with his pugs, Lily and Boat at the Westminster Dog of the Year competition

In the comments, read outside court by Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, the family described the grief they experience each day.

They said: “There is no elation in our family today following this sentencing. Our amazing husband and father has been taken from us in an appalling and violent manner. Nothing will ever compensate for that.

“We will wake each day and immediately feel our loss. We will struggle through each day for the rest of our lives.

“Our last thought before sleep will be of David. We will forever shed tears for the man we have lost. We shall never get over this tragedy.”

Sir David Amess leads the way in a pancake competition between the House of Commons and the House of Lords

Isis fanatic Ali Harbi Ali was given a whole-life sentence on Wednesday for murdering the Conservative politician.

He stabbed Sir David more than 20 times in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex in October last year.

At the Old Bailey, Judge Sweeney said: “This was a murder that struck at the heart of our democracy.”

Sir David’s family submitted witness impact statements to the judge to help with his sentencing decision but these were kept private at their request.

The family, speaking through a statement issued by the police, later thanked the two officers who apprehended Sir David’s attacker after the incident.

Lady Julia Amess is comforted by her family after a memorial service for Sir David at Westminster Cathedral

“Our thanks go to the police, in particular the two officers assigned to the family during this dreadful time,” they said.

“Our thanks also to the legal team who worked so tirelessly to ensure that justice was done.

“Our special thanks also to the many, many friends and family and of course, the general public, who have been a source of so much strength and love to us since David died.

“Somehow, we now have to move on with our lives although none of us really knows where to begin.

Lady Julia Amess went to view flowers and tributes to her late husband at the scene of his death

“We would refer to the statement made by our family immediately after this tragedy. Our message remains the same. We appeal to everyone to treat their fellow human beings with kindness, love and understanding. This is needed more than ever now.

“We now ask for privacy to rebuild our lives as best we can. There will be no further statements, interviews or indeed any comment. We ask the media to respect this. Thank you.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Heartbroken widow of Sir David Amess says he would ‘have greeted the murderer with a smile’