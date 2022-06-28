Matteo Berrettini has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Italian, who was defeated in last year’s final by Novak Djokovic and returned as one of the favourites to win the men’s singles after successfully defending his Queen’s Club title confirmed the news on Instagram.

“I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a positive Covid-19 test result,” he said.

“I have had flu symptoms and have been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament.

“I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger. Thank you for the support.”

Berrettini had been due to play Cristian Garin on No 1 Court this afternoon.

The Italian joins another former Wimbledon finalist, Marin Cilic, in missing the tournament after the No 14 seed announced on Monday that he had also tested positive for Covid.

Cilic, who practised with Djokovic last week, wrote: “I have been self-isolating and was hopeful I would be ready but unfortunately I am still feeling unwell and unable to compete at my best.”

Source Link ‘Heartbroken’ 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini out of Wimbledon due to Covid-19