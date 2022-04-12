Heartbreaking tributes pour in for 23-year-old footballer who drowned acting out dare in Queensland

A 23-year-old man drowned while acting out a dare at a Queensland golf club on Sunday night, his grieving family said in a tribute.

Nicholas Hunter drowned while he was on his way back from swimming to a water fountain at Emerald Lakes Golf Club on the Gold Coast, according to reports.

Hunter’s father, Graeme Hunter, wrote in a touching social media tribute: “Nicholas shone a bright light in his brief time with us and is now shining his light on his mother and brother to try and guide us through this mess.”

“This has rocked our small but tight family to the core – life has changed forever and I’ll never get to sit on the couch for hours after tea, watching movies or just talking about sport, girls, Seinfeld and everything in between,” Mr Hunter said.

Police said on Sunday night emergency services were called to the Alabaster Drive in Carrara on the Gold Coast but Hunter had already died at the scene. Police superintendent Geoff Sheldon was quoted as saying by ABC News that Hunter’s friends dared him to swim out to a fountain in the middle of the lake after a night of drinking.

“Mucking around with mates and he’s gone under the surface and drowned,” he said.

“It would appear that he had been drinking in the afternoon and the fatal mix of alcohol and water seems to have taken another victim, unfortunately,” he said.

Reports also said that he was dragged from the water unconscious and CPR was attempted but he could not be revived.

Friends and family paid tribute to Hunter and some described him as the “life of the party” with a “cheeky and bubbly attitude.”

“Absolutely harrowing. Nick was the life of the party and loved by everyone he touched,” wrote another friend.

“The world is less bright without him,” another said.

Hunter was raised in Cairns in north Queensland and was an avid footballer.

Meanwhile, Emerald Lakes Golf Club director Christopher Bagley said the management and staff were “extremely shocked and saddened by this tragedy.”

He said that “counselling is being provided to the staff and we are cooperating fully with the police investigation.”

The golf course was reopened to golfers on Monday morning, reports said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Heartbreaking tributes pour in for 23-year-old footballer who drowned acting out dare in Queensland