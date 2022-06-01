Heard’s lawyer says ruling in favour of Depp would send ‘message’ to domestic abuse victims

Amber Heard’s lawyer has suggested that ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would send a “message” to “every victim of domestic abuse”.

Ben Rottenborn, Ms Heard’s attorney, made his closing argument on 27 May.

“Think about the message that Mr Depp and his attorneys are sending to Amber and by extension to every victim of domestic abuse everywhere,” he said.

Mr Rottenborn also warned that ruling in favour of Mr Depp would make jurors an “accomplice” to his alleged abuse.

